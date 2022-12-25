Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 126,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.