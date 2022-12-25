Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 88.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 119.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $8,222,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

