Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after purchasing an additional 223,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,337,000 after purchasing an additional 190,487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

