Pendal Group Ltd Buys 73,268 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,268 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 79.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of C opened at $44.26 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.