Pendal Group Ltd Takes $5.07 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 280.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.