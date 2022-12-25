Pendal Group Ltd Invests $9.33 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 811,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,204,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.7 %

WBD stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.