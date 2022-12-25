Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

