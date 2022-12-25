Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.30. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

