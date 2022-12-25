Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $835,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.48 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

