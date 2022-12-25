Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 429.4% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.47 and its 200-day moving average is $501.30. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

