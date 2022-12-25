Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $83.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

