Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 697 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

