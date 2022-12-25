Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

