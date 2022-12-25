Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 197 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

