Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,925 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,609,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 698,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RNP opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

