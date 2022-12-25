Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $573,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $151.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

