Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.