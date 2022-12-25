Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $219.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.