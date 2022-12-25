Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $240.94 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

