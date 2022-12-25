United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.06. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

