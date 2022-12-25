Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

