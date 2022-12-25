WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CSX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

