GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.44) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.87) to GBX 1,450 ($17.61) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

