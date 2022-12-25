Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

