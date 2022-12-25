Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $13.77 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $115.12 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $62.17 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.