New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $322,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.78.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

