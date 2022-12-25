PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,374 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PEP stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $175.03.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.