Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,069,033 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $162,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 69.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 112,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.68.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.