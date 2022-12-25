Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

