Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 0.8% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $621.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.95.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

