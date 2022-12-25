Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises 1.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

