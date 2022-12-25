Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,204,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 320,357 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

