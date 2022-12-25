Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 413 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $345.51 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.64. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.