Consolidated Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock opened at $703.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $929.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

