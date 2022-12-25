Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VDC opened at $193.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.67. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.