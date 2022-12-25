Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VDC opened at $193.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.67. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
