ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MJ. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 119,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

MJ stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.76.

