Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $72.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35.

