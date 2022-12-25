iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Lifted by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,555,000 after buying an additional 101,085 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after buying an additional 213,822 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,726,000 after buying an additional 115,439 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $81.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

