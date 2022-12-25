Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 6.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $56.79.

