Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf makes up approximately 1.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.13% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 21.1% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 62,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 160,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RAFE opened at $28.09 on Friday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.

