Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 531,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International accounts for 0.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 79,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 195,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3,607.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.25 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

