Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 455 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 2.0 %

BKNG opened at $1,971.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,933.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,892.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

