Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $5.67 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.40.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

