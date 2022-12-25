Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,558 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

