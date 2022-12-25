Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 51,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

MRK opened at $111.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.