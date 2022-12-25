First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,740 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $229,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 69,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $119.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.