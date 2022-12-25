iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,470 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,759 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 516,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.86 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84.

