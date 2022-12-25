Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 182 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

