Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

