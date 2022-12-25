Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $370.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,563,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,363 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 19.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 1.30% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $370,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
